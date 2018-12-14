Heat's Tyler Johnson: Probable Friday
Johnson is probable for Friday's game against Memphis due to a left hip contusion.
It's currently not known when Johnson suffered the injury, but the North Dakota product is officially listed as probable for Friday's contest versus the Grizzlies. If the injury is too much of a risk for just one game, teammates Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington will probably see extended usage Friday.
