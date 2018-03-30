Heat's Tyler Johnson: Probable Saturday vs. Brooklyn

Johnson (ankle) is probable for Saturday's contest against the Nets, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Johnson sprained his right ankle after landing awkwardly during Thursday's contest against the Bulls, forcing him to leave the contest. That said, it appears he's recovered well and is likely to take the floor against Brooklyn. Look for more information on his status following the team's Friday morning shootaround.

