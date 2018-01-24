Heat's Tyler Johnson: Probable Thursday vs. Kings
Johnson (ankle) is probable for Thursday's tilt against the Kings, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson has been sidelined over the past four contests while recovering from a sprained right ankle, prompting the likes of Wayne Ellington, Josh Richardson, Derrick Jones and Justise Winslow to see extra run. That will likely come to a close Thursday, however, as Johnson is probable for the contest. More word on his status should arrive following morning shootaround.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Ruled out Monday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Considered questionable for Monday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out again Saturday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Ankle sprain confirmed, out Friday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Set to see specialist Thursday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...