Heat's Tyler Johnson: Probable Thursday vs. Kings

Johnson (ankle) is probable for Thursday's tilt against the Kings, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson has been sidelined over the past four contests while recovering from a sprained right ankle, prompting the likes of Wayne Ellington, Josh Richardson, Derrick Jones and Justise Winslow to see extra run. That will likely come to a close Thursday, however, as Johnson is probable for the contest. More word on his status should arrive following morning shootaround.