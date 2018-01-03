Heat's Tyler Johnson: Probable Wednesday despite illness

Johnson sat out shootaround with an illness, but is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Johnson has worked with the starter's over the last few weeks and is expected to do so again Wednesday, though he'll be playing through an illness. While the Heat fully expect him to play, fantasy owners will want to keep track of his status up through pregame warmups to make sure he takes the court as expected. The fact that he's dealing with an illness likely makes him someone to avoid for DFS purposes and if he were surprisingly held out, it would likely mean more Wayne Ellington and Josh Richardson in the backcourt.