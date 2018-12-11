Heat's Tyler Johnson: Probable Wednesday

Johnson (hip) is probable Wednesday against the Jazz, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson was cleared off the injury report for Monday's matchup against the Lakers, but never ended up seeing the floor. It appears the team anticipates him being available again Wednesday, though it remains unclear why Johnson didn't play Monday. He's averaging 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.1 minutes this season.