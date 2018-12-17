Heat's Tyler Johnson: Productive despite hip issues
Johnson (hip) tallied 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 26 minutes in the Heat's 102-96 win over the Pelicans on Sunday.
Johnson had sported a questionable designation earlier in the day due to his hip soreness, but he was able to go a full complement of minutes off the bench and produce with them. The five-year veteran has double-digit scoring efforts in three of his past five games, and he continues to be a lock for minutes in the mid-20s on average, at minimum. Johnson's production Sunday pushed his season totals to a solid 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 25.2 minutes over 22 games (two starts).
