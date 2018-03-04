Heat's Tyler Johnson: Questionable for Monday vs. Suns

Johnson (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Suns, Tom D'angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Johnson and Wayne Ellington have both recently been bothered by quad contusions, forcing the duo to miss back-to-back contests. If Johnson is ultimately kept to the sideline Monday, Dwyane Wade would likely see 20-plus minutes at shooting guard for a fourth consecutive game.

