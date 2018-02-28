Heat's Tyler Johnson: Questionable for Thursday

Johnson didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to a left quad injury and should be considered questionable for Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

This is the first news of Johnson dealing with a quad injury, though it's apparently serious enough to keep him out of practice Wednesday. More information on his availability should arrive following the team's morning shootaround on gameday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories