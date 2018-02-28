Heat's Tyler Johnson: Questionable for Thursday
Johnson didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to a left quad injury and should be considered questionable for Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
This is the first news of Johnson dealing with a quad injury, though it's apparently serious enough to keep him out of practice Wednesday. More information on his availability should arrive following the team's morning shootaround on gameday.
