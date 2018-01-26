Heat's Tyler Johnson: Questionable Saturday vs. Charlotte
Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Hornets, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Johnson has missed the past five games while nursing a sprained left ankle, prompting the likes of Wayne Ellington, Josh Richardson, Derrick Jones and Justise Winslow to see some extra time. More information on Johnson's availability for Saturday's contest should arrive following morning shootaround.
