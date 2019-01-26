Heat's Tyler Johnson: Questionable Sunday
Johnson was listed on the injury report for Sunday's tilt with the Knicks due to a sprained right ankle, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson appears to have picked up the injury during Friday's tilt with Cleveland during which he played 31 minutes and score nine points. Look for Wayne Ellington to see a boost in minutes if Johnson's unable to go, although an official designation will be provided prior to game-time Sunday.
