Heat's Tyler Johnson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Indiana

Johnson (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Pacers, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Johnson suffered a left shoulder strain during Tuesday's morning shootaround, which caused him to miss Tuesday's contest. In his stead, Derrick Jones drew the start at shooting guard and played 28 minutes, though took just five shots. Wayne Ellington saw significant run off the bench, taking 17 shots across 35 minutes, leading to 15 points. If Johnson is ultimately ruled out once more, the aforementioned players would likely see increased run again.