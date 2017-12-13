Heat's Tyler Johnson: Questionable Wednesday with migraine

Johnson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a migraine, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

At the time of the report, Johnson was not in the arena. More word on his status should emerge closer to tipoff. If he's ultimately held out, Josh Richardson, Dion Waters and Wayne Ellington are all candidates to see extended run.

