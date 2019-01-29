Heat's Tyler Johnson: Questionable Wednesday

Johnson (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson was sidelined for Sunday's game in New York due to left calf soreness, and it looks like the pain has lingered since then. Johnson still has another day to rest the injury, and chances are he ends up being a game-time decision Wednesday. Wayne Ellington got the start against the Knicks in Johnson's absence and scored 19 points in 31 minutes.