Heat's Tyler Johnson: Re-joining starting five Thursday

Johnson will start over Luke Babbitt for Thursday's tilt against the 76ers.

Johnson has played two games since returning from a quad injury that kept him out for a pair of tilts, most recently dropping 21 points, four assists, three boards, three steals and a swat in 38 minutes against the Wizards on Tuesday. In 22 starts this year, the guard has posted 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 31.4 minutes per game.

