Heat's Tyler Johnson: Remains out Thursday
Johnson (ankle) was a full participant in shootaround but will not play in Thursday's game against the Kings.
This is a pretty surprising development given Johnson was listed as probable and was able to go through shootaround, but it looks like the Heat are electing to remain cautious with him. Coach Erik Spoelstra said Thursday that they still want to give Johnson "a couple more days," so he should be considered questionable to return Saturday against Charlotte.
