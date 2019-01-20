Heat's Tyler Johnson: Returning to bench
Johnson will come off the bench Saturday against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
With Josh Richardson (illness) returning to the starting five, Johnson will resume his usual role off the pine. When coming off the bench, he's averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.1 minutes.
