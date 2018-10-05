Heat's Tyler Johnson: Ruled out Friday

Johnson (migraine) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Wizards, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite missing Friday morning's shootaround, Johnson was still expected to play, but it appears as though the pain hasn't subsided enough for the 26-year-old. The Heat will be without a number backcourt players Friday night, which means they may have the rely on the likes of Rodney McGruder, Duncan Robinson and Malik Newman to carry to workload at shooting guard.