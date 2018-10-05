Heat's Tyler Johnson: Ruled out Friday
Johnson (migraine) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Wizards, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Despite missing Friday morning's shootaround, Johnson was still expected to play, but it appears as though the pain hasn't subsided enough for the 26-year-old. The Heat will be without a number backcourt players Friday night, which means they may have the rely on the likes of Rodney McGruder, Duncan Robinson and Malik Newman to carry to workload at shooting guard.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Battling migraine, still expected to play•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Goes ice-cold in preseason loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Undergoes thumb surgery•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Precautionary X-ray returns negative•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Drops 12 in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Back in starting five Friday•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.