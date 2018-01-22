Heat's Tyler Johnson: Ruled out Monday

Johnson (ankle) will not play Monday against Houston.

The Heat initially deemed Johnson questionable but have since clarified that the guard will miss a fourth straight contest as he continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. With Goran Dragic (knee) also out, the Heat will likely turn to Wayne Ellington and Josh Richardson for big minutes in the backcourt, with Derrick Walton set for an increased role off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories