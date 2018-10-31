Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 12 off bench
Johnson had 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in Tuesday's loss to the Hornets.
Johnson continues to hold down a consistent role off the bench, as he's seen at least 22 minutes in six of the Heat's seven games thus far. His workload appears safe for the time being, though that could change once Wayne Ellington (ankle) and Dion Waiters (ankle) return from injury.
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...