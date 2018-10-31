Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 12 off bench

Johnson had 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in Tuesday's loss to the Hornets.

Johnson continues to hold down a consistent role off the bench, as he's seen at least 22 minutes in six of the Heat's seven games thus far. His workload appears safe for the time being, though that could change once Wayne Ellington (ankle) and Dion Waiters (ankle) return from injury.