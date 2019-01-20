Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 14 points in Saturday's win

Johnson chipped in 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 26 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 win over the Bulls.

Johnson returned to a reserve role with Josh Richardson (illness) re-joining the starting lineup following a one-game absence. Still, Johnson saw the third-most minutes on the team, trailing only Richardson and Dwyane Wade in playing time. Johnson has scored in double figures in four of the last five games, and he's likely to remain relevant in deeper leagues with Goran Dragic (knee) out for at least another month.