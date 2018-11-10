Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 15 points in Friday's loss

Johnson supplied 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 110-102 loss to the Pacers.

Johnson has combined to play 65 minutes over the last two games while Goran Dragic (knee) and Dwyane Wade (personal) have been sidelined, including a season high minute total in this one. With Dragic hoping to play Saturday versus the Wizards, Johnson could be in line to see his usual allotment of minutes (in the mid-20s). However, the reserve guard has at least picked up his play of late after a dreadful first three games of the campaign.