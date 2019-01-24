Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 15 points in loss

Johnson posted 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Clippers.

Johnson made the most of his spot start, reaching double-figures for the fifth time in seven games, and dishing out his most assists of 2019. Johnson is a borderline play of late as he's averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 assists, 2.5 threes and 2.0 rebounds over his past seven games. Unfortunately, he suffers by the fact that the Heat are a deep team and tend to utilize multiple playmakers to generate offense, which limits Johnson's touches.