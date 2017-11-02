Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 19 points Wednesday

Johnson recorded 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's win over the Bulls.

It was just the second time this season that Johnson had played 30-plus points, but he has had his two most productive nights in those outings. Johnson's typical dosage will likely continue to hover around 25 minutes, but in any even moving forward where he is forced into a larger role, Johnson could serve as a strong value play given his ability to score in bunches when given the chance.