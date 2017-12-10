Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 20 off bench Saturday
Johnson scored 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, an assist and a block in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 101-89 win over the Nets.
The fourth-year guard continued his recent run of strong play, and he's now averaging 16.6 points, 2.6 three-pointers and 2.4 boards over his last five games. Johnson's court time should remain solid as one of the Heat's primary scoring options on their second unit, but his current production is about his ceiling, not his new normal, so expect his numbers to slide sooner or later.
