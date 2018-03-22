Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 22 points in victory

Johnson had 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 victory over New York.

Johnson bounced back after a poor performance in his previous outing, finishing with a team-high 22 points on just 13 field-goal attempts. He has been inconsistent this season, alternating good stretches and bad stretches. He also moves in and out of the starting lineup depending on injuries to other players. Averaged out, he is more of a deeper league option but can have standard format value if you can nab him at the right time.