Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores eight points in Monday's win
Johnson managed eight points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 95-88 win over the Mavericks.
Making his second straight start after a five-game absence due to an ankle injury, Johnson contributed in every category except blocked shots while earning seven more minutes than he did during Saturday's win over the Hornets. Following Dion Waiters' season-ending ankle surgery, Johnson will likely remain a solid and well-rounded guard worthy of use in most formats.
