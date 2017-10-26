Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores team-high 23 points off bench Wednesday
Johnson poured in 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding three assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 117-100 loss to the Spurs.
Johnson had shown flashes in the preseason of putting up these type of scoring numbers, but Wednesday marked his first game of the season where he reached double-digit points. His limited ability to contribute in other categories has made him a one-dimensional player, but on a Heat roster that needs scoring with Hasaan Whiteside (knee) out, Johnson has seen an average of 26.8 minutes per game this season.
