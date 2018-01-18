Heat's Tyler Johnson: Set to see specialist Thursday
Johnson (ankle) will see a specialist in New York on Thursday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Heat claim the visit is simply precautionary. Johnson missed Wednesday's game against the Bucks after spraining his left ankle during Monday's matchup with the Bulls. Expect an update on his status following Thursday's appointment.
