Heat's Tyler Johnson: Solid outing off bench

Johnson registered 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 26 minutes Wednesday against Cleveland.

Johnson was efficient in a 117-92 win over the Cavs, shooting 60.0 percent from the field and drilling a three for the 10th straight contest. Since returning from injury at the beginning of December, he finished the month averaging 11.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 12 games, and he's off to a solid start in 2019. While Johnson does step into the starting five occasionally, he's most often used in a bench role which limits his opportunities for racking up high fantasy totals.