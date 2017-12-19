Heat's Tyler Johnson: Starting at point guard Monday
Johnson will start at point guard for Monday's game against the Hawks.
The Heat are set to be without Goran Dragic (elbow) on Monday, so Johnson gets the bump up to the top unit in his place. With Dion Waiters also playing through an illness, it wouldn't be surprising if Johnson saw extended run, making him an intriguing DFS play for Monday's DFS slate.
