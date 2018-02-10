Heat's Tyler Johnson: Starting Friday
Johnson will start at shooting guard for Friday's tilt versus the Bucks, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Johnson, who has been in somewhat of a slump recently, could potentially get a boost with a return to the starting lineup. However, the return of Dwyane Wade to the Heat via trade figures to ultimately cut into Johnson's playing time. Still, he should see a healthy workload against the Bucks.
