Heat's Tyler Johnson: Starting Sunday
Johnson is in the starting lineup Sunday against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson will draw a spot start and gets the nod in place of Rodney McGruder. Johnson has been impressive of late, averaging 12.2 points along with 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 25.8 minutes per contest (five games).
