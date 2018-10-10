Heat's Tyler Johnson: Starting Wednesday

Johnson will start Wednesday against the Pelican.

Coach Erik Spoelstra is resting a myriad of players Wednesday, allowing Johnson to enter the starting five. He's struggled in the preseason, averaging 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.6 minutes while shooting 18.5 percent from the field.

More News
Our Latest Stories