Heat's Tyler Johnson: Struggles with shot versus Rockets
Johnson scored three points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt) to go along with six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Rockets.
Johnson saw his most court time since returning from an ankle injury, but he was quite ineffective shooting the ball as all but one of his attempts came from long range. He chipped in respectably in other areas, but his inability to find his range left him with an uninspiring performance from a fantasy perspective. It was particularly discouraging for his fantasy value that this effort came with Wayne Ellington sidelined, making him tough to count on for consistent production as an ancillary option on offense.
