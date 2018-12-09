Heat's Tyler Johnson: Suffers hip injury
Johnson sustained a left hip contusion in Saturday's game against the Clippers and will not return, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson's, whose night was finished after just seven minutes, underwent X-rays that came back negative. He's day-to-day heading into the Heat's next game Monday night against the Lakers.
