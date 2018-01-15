Heat's Tyler Johnson: Taken off court in wheelchair Monday

Johnson suffered a left leg injury during Monday's game against the Bulls and was seen being pushed to the locker room in a wheelchair, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson suffered the injury in the third quarter of Monday's contest, going to the floor in significant pain. He was unable to put any weight on the leg and had to be taken to the locker room in a wheelchair, so it appeared to be a fairly severe injury. The exact nature and severity of Johnson's injury is still unclear at this point, though he'll undergo additional tests shortly and additional word should be provided later Monday. If Johnson does miss extended time, Wayne Ellington and Josh Richardson will likely get all the minutes they can handle on the wing.