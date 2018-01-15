Heat's Tyler Johnson: Taken off court in wheelchair Monday
Johnson suffered a left leg injury during Monday's game against the Bulls and was seen being pushed to the locker room in a wheelchair, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson suffered the injury in the third quarter of Monday's contest, going to the floor in significant pain. He was unable to put any weight on the leg and had to be taken to the locker room in a wheelchair, so it appeared to be a fairly severe injury. The exact nature and severity of Johnson's injury is still unclear at this point, though he'll undergo additional tests shortly and additional word should be provided later Monday. If Johnson does miss extended time, Wayne Ellington and Josh Richardson will likely get all the minutes they can handle on the wing.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play, start Sunday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Dealing with neck soreness•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play through injury Wednesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Indiana•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out with shoulder strain Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.