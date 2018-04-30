Heat's Tyler Johnson: Undergoes thumb surgery

Johnson underwent successful surgery to repair the UCL in his left thumb Monday.

Johnson injured his thumb during the Heat's first-round playoff loss to the 76ers; and the setback did not appear serious, as he saw action in all five games of the series. However, Monday's procedure indicates the setback was worse than it originally appeared. Regardless, Johnson will have an entire summer to recover, and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. Johnson's scoring average dipped a full two points last season from the year before, but he still played a key role for the Heat, and figures to do the same during the 2018-19 campaign.