Heat's Tyler Johnson: Uninspiring effort in spot start
Johnson had just three points and two assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 111-84 loss to the Jazz.
Johnson replaced Goran Dragic (knee) in the starting lineup Wednesday but provided nothing but frustration for those that had added him. Johnson has the ability to put up a big night on occasions but the consistency is just not there. He is not worth owning except in the deepest of formats.
