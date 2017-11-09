Heat's Tyler Johnson: Upgraded to probable for Friday
Johnson (illness) practiced Thursday and is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Johnson was absent from Wednesday's win over the Suns due to the illness, but after a full sessions Thursday, the guard should be a full go for Friday's contest. Expect Johnson to play his regular role of 25-to-30 minutes off the bench in Utah, which could mean a decrease in minutes for Wayne Ellington, who played 34 minutes against Phoenix.
