Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will 'attempt' to play

Johnson (calf) will "attempt to play" Wednesday against the Bulls, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson missed the Heat's previous game soreness in his left calf, but is feeling improved enough to see the floor. Over his past seven appearances, the guard is averaging 12.0 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds on 44.1 percent shooting.

More News
Our Latest Stories