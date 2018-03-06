Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will be available off bench

Johnson will be available for Monday's game against Phoenix, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Johnson's availability came down to a game-time call, and after going through warmups, he's been cleared to play after missing the last two games with a bruised quad. The versatile guard may not be 100 percent, but the team hasn't explicitly stated that Johnson will be limited in any way.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories