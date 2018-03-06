Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will be available off bench
Johnson will be available for Monday's game against Phoenix, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Johnson's availability came down to a game-time call, and after going through warmups, he's been cleared to play after missing the last two games with a bruised quad. The versatile guard may not be 100 percent, but the team hasn't explicitly stated that Johnson will be limited in any way.
