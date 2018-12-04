Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will dress vs. Magic
Johnson (hamstring) will be available to play Tuesday against Orlando.
Johnson has been sidelined for six straight matchups due to a right hamstring strain, but he'll be an option off the bench for Miami on Tuesday. He was averaging 15.0 points along with 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest in his last six contests prior to suffering the injury, and with Goran Dragic out due to a knee injury, Johnson is a candidate to join the starting five.
