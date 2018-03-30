Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will not return Thursday

Updating a previous note, Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Johnson was taken back to the locker room after landing awkwardly following a layup, injuring his right ankle. Look for Dwyane Wade and Wayne Ellington to see increased minutes for the remainder of the contest as a result.

