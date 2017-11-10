Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play Friday

Johnson (illness) has been cleared to play Friday against Utah, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson was initially deemed questionable with an illness, but he went through shootaround is not expected to face any limitations. The 25-year-old was held out of Wednesday's win over the Suns, but prior to that he'd played at least 26 minutes in four consecutive contests, scoring in double-figures twice.

