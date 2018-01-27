Play

Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play Saturday

Johnson (ankle) has been cleared to play during Saturday's contest against the Hornets, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

It remains unclear if Johnson will re-enter the starting five, though there's been no indication he's under a minutes restriction. That said, it would not be surprising if the team opted to bring him off the bench and monitor his run. With his return, Derrick Jones will likely see his run decreased the most.

