Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play, start Sunday

Johnson (neck) will play and start at shooting guard for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Johnson is dealing with a pinched nerve in his neck, but will play through the injury heading into Sunday's contest. The fact that he's starting is encouraging that the injury isn't overly serious and the Heat aren't reporting any restrictions, so Johnson appears to be on a full workload. With Dion Waiters (ankle) now out for the season, Johnson should be set for an expanded role moving forward.