Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play Sunday
Johnson (hip) will play in Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson seems to be dealing with some soreness from a hip injury that caused him to miss two games last week, however it doesn't seem to be anything serious as he will play in his third straight game. He saw 31 minutes in the Heat's last game, so he should be available to see full workload.
