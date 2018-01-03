Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play through illness

Johnson will play through an illness Wednesday against Detroit, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson's status was never in much doubt, though it does sound as though he'll be playing at less than 100 percent. The 25-year-old is coming off of one of his best performances of the season Saturday in Orlando, when he scored 31 points to go with four rebounds and three assists. With Dion Waiters battling an ankle injury, Johnson has seen at least 33 minutes in six of Miami's last seven contests.