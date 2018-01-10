Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play through injury Wednesday
Updating a previous report, Johnson (shoulder) will attempt to play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Johnson was originally expected to miss a second straight game with a left shoulder strain, but is now expected to try and play through the injury. The Heat have already announced their starting lineup, which features Derrick Jones and Josh Richardson on the wing, so it appears Johnson will be coming off the bench. With potential restrictions on his playing time, fantasy owners may want to temper expectations for Johnson, even though the Heat are down a handful of bodies due to injury.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Indiana•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out with shoulder strain Tuesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Fills box score in victory•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play through illness•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Probable Wednesday despite illness•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...