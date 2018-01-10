Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play through injury Wednesday

Updating a previous report, Johnson (shoulder) will attempt to play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Johnson was originally expected to miss a second straight game with a left shoulder strain, but is now expected to try and play through the injury. The Heat have already announced their starting lineup, which features Derrick Jones and Josh Richardson on the wing, so it appears Johnson will be coming off the bench. With potential restrictions on his playing time, fantasy owners may want to temper expectations for Johnson, even though the Heat are down a handful of bodies due to injury.