Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play Thursday
Johnson (migraine) will play during Thursday's tilt against Chicago, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Johnson sat out morning shootaround due to the migraine, but was always expected to take the floor, so his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. Over the past 10 games, he's averaged 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 26.8 minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Dealing with migraine, expected to play Thursday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 22 points in victory•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Post decent stat line in loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Re-joining starting five Thursday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 21 points in loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will be available off bench•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.