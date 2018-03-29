Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play Thursday

Johnson (migraine) will play during Thursday's tilt against Chicago, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Johnson sat out morning shootaround due to the migraine, but was always expected to take the floor, so his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. Over the past 10 games, he's averaged 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 26.8 minutes.